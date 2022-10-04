CLEVELAND (WJW) — A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won’t have to travel far.

Nightmare Cleveland, located at 7460 Brookpark Road, opens this weekend for people looking to be scared to their very core.

Look for the haunted house — which is biomedical-themed and brought to from the mind of a Mushroomhead member and the folks behind Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse — to be open other parts of the year besides Halloween as well.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, starting at $22, and you can find out more about Nightmare Cleveland right here. The immersive horror experience is running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 7-Nov. 5.