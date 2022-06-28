CLEVELAND (WJW) — While having babies sleep on their backs, in their cribs and with no bumpers or pillows have been the recommendations for decades, the guidelines are shifting to include additional safe sleep tips for little ones.

Each year in the United States, about 3,500 infants die of sleep-related deaths, including sudden infant death syndrome, ill-defined deaths and accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Although there was a substantial decline in sleep-related deaths in the 1990s, the overall sleep-related infant death rate has remained about the same since 2000.

Cleveland Clinic Pediatrics Dr. Richard So stopped by FOX 8 to share the latest infant sleep guidelines from AAP.

“There are additional parts. For example, hats are not recommended,” Dr. So said. “The baby can overheat, become too somber, might not wake up.”

He says babies shouldn’t be on a couch because the baby could get trapped between the cushions with their face down.

“One of the latest is you shouldn’t have any weighted swaddles, weighted blankets,” he said. “Also there should be an endpoint to the swaddle. Once you think your baby can roll, they should be out of their swaddle. Because if they roll over in the swaddle, they can get stuck and have unexplained accidents.”

The guidelines also say that if you lay your baby on an incline mattress, it needs to be no more than a 10-percent incline.

Some things have changed with the new guidelines, but some things remain.

Dr. So says “tummy time” is still very important.

“Two reasons: Number one, you can prevent the flat spot on the head. That’s one of the consequences of the back to sleep program,” he said. “Number two is that when the baby is on their belly, you’re strengthening the back muscles so the baby can push up and protect themselves.”

Dr. So says if you have any questions about the new guidelines, call your pediatrician.