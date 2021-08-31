New Ground Transportation Center: Phase 1 of renovations start at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland says phase one of renovations start today at Hopkins Airport to welcome more passenger’s flying into and leaving Northeast Ohio.
According to a release from city hall, the Ground Transportation Center will be relocated to a new area helping reduce traffic congestion at the passenger’s drop-off and pick-up locations. It’ll also include these features:
- A new covered waiting area to keep passengers safe from inclement weather
- New LED light and heating system that will keep passengers warm during the colder months of the year
- New wooden benches that are installed both in open and covered areas down each isle.
- Improved safety and efficiencies for the operators and passengers
- Designed to be fully handicapped accessible
The city says the airport plans to continue investing in projects to help the flow of passengers and make it more customer-friendly.