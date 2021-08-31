New Ground Transportation Center: Phase 1 of renovations start at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland says phase one of renovations start today at Hopkins Airport to welcome more passenger’s flying into and leaving Northeast Ohio.

According to a release from city hall, the Ground Transportation Center will be relocated to a new area helping reduce traffic congestion at the passenger’s drop-off and pick-up locations. It’ll also include these features:

A new covered waiting area to keep passengers safe from inclement weather

New LED light and heating system that will keep passengers warm during the colder months of the year

New wooden benches that are installed both in open and covered areas down each isle.

Improved safety and efficiencies for the operators and passengers

Designed to be fully handicapped accessible





The New Ground Transportation Center (Courtesy of the City of Cleveland)

The city says the airport plans to continue investing in projects to help the flow of passengers and make it more customer-friendly.