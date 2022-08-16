(WJW) — Whether you’re the “don’t mess with perfection” type or in the “I’ll try anything once” class of food connoisseurs, there’s a new Girl Scout cookie making its debut in 2023 that might check off both boxes.

Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced they’ve added a twist on an old favorite to create the Raspberry Rally.

Think Thin Mints but with raspberry flavor instead.

“The thin, crispy cookie is a ‘sister’ cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating,” the press release said.

You can get your hands on the new treat in 2023 where it’ll be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only.

Proceeds raised from in-person and online orders during Girl Scout cookie season, from January through April, directly benefit local councils and troops.

To sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area, click here.