1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for Saturday, May 9, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

New freeze warning issued for Northeast Ohio, goes into effect tonight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It might be a little longer before the weather starts to warm here in Northeast Ohio. Another freeze warning goes into effect tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, it will begin at 11 p.m. and expire between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Mother’s Day.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected and could drop down into the 30s.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents should take necessary precautions.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral