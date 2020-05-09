New freeze warning issued for Northeast Ohio, goes into effect tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It might be a little longer before the weather starts to warm here in Northeast Ohio. Another freeze warning goes into effect tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, it will begin at 11 p.m. and expire between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Mother’s Day.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected and could drop down into the 30s.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents should take necessary precautions.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.