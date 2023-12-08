[Editor’s Note: In the video above New Day Cleveland checks out Rising Star Coffee Roasters.]

(WJW) – If you’re looking for a good deal on coffee — head to Sheetz.

The popular gas station and convenience chain has announced the return of its annual holiday-free self-serve coffee program.

Starting today, Friday, Dec. 8, customers can stop in weekly for a free cup of self-serve coffee throughout December.

The offer is good at all 700+ Sheetz locations, according to a press release.

Here’s how it works: You’ll need to sign up to become a My Sheetz Rewardz member. Then each Friday the free offer will be added to the account through Dec. 29.

If the offer is not redeemed after a week, it will be removed from the account and replaced with another one, explained the release.



