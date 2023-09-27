CLEVELAND (WJW) — New aerial footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows state troopers chasing a stolen SUV whose driver fled a traffic stop amid a crackdown on violent crime in the city.

The two-day sweep happened Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, and was focused on the city’s third and fifth police districts, according to a Wednesday news release from the patrol. It was the fourth-such sweep, and part of an ongoing collaboration between local, state and federal authorities.

Authorities made 43 felony arrests and seized 27 illegal firearms as well as varying amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy, according to the release, according to the patrol.

They also recovered six stolen vehicles.

On Thursday, a teen in a stolen luxury SUV led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on an almost hour-long pursuit and was arrested, according to a previous news release. Watch that chase in the player above.

The driver, reported to be a 17-year-old Cleveland boy, fled a traffic stop and “at a high rate of speed and drove recklessly on city streets,” while a patrol helicopter followed overhead, reads the release.

Video shows troopers boxing the SUV in after it turns from Detroit Avenue onto West 55th Place, which is a dead-end street.