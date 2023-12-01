CLEVELAND (WJW) – The A Christmas Story House is not only a staple of Cleveland tourism, it’s a landmark synonymous with the holiday season.

Now, the home of the leg lamp and so much more is under new ownership.

Joshua Dickerson joined Fox 8 News Friday to speak all about his excitement and plans for the house.

“I’ve been around since the beginning. I volunteered there actually on opening day, helped back sales, that sort of thing. I eventually started working for the company, actually in the warehouse. I worked my way up and became the CEO in 2017,” Dickerson said.

After it was announced that owner Brian Jones was putting the house on the market, Dickerson says there were a few substantial offers that didn’t quite work out.

“He approached me with an idea and said, ‘What do you think if you take an equity stake and become a managing partner,’” Dickerson said.

Dickerson says Jones lives in Florida now and is basically going to retire while he runs the day-to-day operations.

Dickerson says the business is much more than the house, itself.

“We have the Christmas Story House and the tourism part there and the gift shop on the same complex. We have a warehouse in North Olmsted where we do online retail. We have our own websites, we sell on Amazon and eBay to make sure everybody in America has a leg lamp.”

Dickerson says he is overjoyed to have the opportunity to be the managing partner for the house.

“Having the opportunity to take this over and keep it going is an awesome opportunity and I’m really excited about it. It’s super cool,” he said.

Visitors come to visit the house and Cleveland from around the world each year. Dickerson says the company even ships leg lamps around the world, too.

At the gift shop, visitors can find, “Whatever you need, your Christmas Story needs will be met,” Dickerson says.