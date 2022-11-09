WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Attention puzzle solvers! A new escape room is coming to Crocker Park next year.

The Escape Game is bringing a new 3,414 square foot facility to Crocker Park Boulevard in the summer of 2023.

The facility will host five themed escape room experiences, including Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and a fifth that will be announced in the future.

“We were on the hunt for a store where both locals and visitors love hanging out and we think we found it at Crocker Park. It’s an amazing center with a great group of co-tenants that we are very excited about.” – Jonathan Murrell, Co-founder and CMO of The Escape Game.

The Escape Game immerses guests in “60-minute story-driven missions” at locations across the U.S., according to a press release.

More details on the upcoming escape will come at a later time.