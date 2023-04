MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A new Panera Bread with a drive-thru opened in Mentor Wednesday morning.

The new location, situated at 7373 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060, replaces the previous Panera Bread that was connected to the Points East Shopping Center.

The new freestanding location at the main entrance of the shopping center also has delivery, rapid pick-up, and digital ordering kiosks.