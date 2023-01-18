CLEVELAND (WJW) – Just as Disney on Ice wraps up its run in Cleveland, a new Disney experience arrives here on the North Coast. The new Disney Animation: Immersive Experience takes you on a unique journey through the beloved world of Disney animation, right here in Cleveland.

From the producer of the successful ‘Original Immersive Van Gogh,’ The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is not a movie or IMAX experience. Visitors will experience the show while physically moving through the space, rather than sitting in chairs in a theater.

The experience opens on January 19 and runs through April 10 at the Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland on 850 East 72nd Street.

The show features highlights from Walt Disney Animation studios’ legacy of films, which lets the audience experience their favorite scenes and settings alongside beloved characters

Some of the most iconic songs from the films are a part of this experience from ‘When You Wish Upon A Star,’ all the way to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Ticket prices start at $39.99. There are also family and friend bundles that allow people to buy 4 tickets at discounted rates.

For more details and ticket information, head over to the Disney Immersive website.