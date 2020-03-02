New detours: State Route 8 construction in Summit County brings big changes for northbound drivers

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Work to update State Route 8 has been underway for some time now.
However, if you've gotten used to your route, new changes are now in place.
As of last night, northbound traffic was split into two separate lanes.
If you need to exit at Seasons Rd., Steels Corners Rd., or SR-303, you'll need to drive in the right lane.
You will not be able to access the exits from the left lane.
Multiple ramps will also be closed.
Ramp closures
- Graham Rd to SR-8 northbound
- SR-8 northbound to SR-303
- Steels Corners Rd. to SR-8 northbound
- SR-8 northbound to Steels Corners Rd.