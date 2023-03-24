*Attached video: Officials confirm body found in woods is missing Geauga County woman

THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) — The investigation into the disappearance of Susan Taylor revealed new details surrounding her death Friday.

The body of the 76-year-old woman was found this week. She had been missing for several days before her body was found.

According to a press release from the Geauga County Coroner, Taylor became ill over the past several weeks.

The investigation found that Taylor had an undiagnosed blood clot, heart disease and a pulmonary embolism, which causes a lack of oxygenated blood to the brain, the release said.

A lack of oxygenated blood to the brain can cause mental confusion or a change in cognitive abilities, according to the release.

While working in the woods, Taylor also sustained and injury that lead to blood loss. Taylor walked off of her property through a wetland area and was found on the far property line of a neighboring piece of land, according to the release.

The Geauga County sheriff confirmed Wednesday that Taylor’s body was found in the woods.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of volunteers gathered to help search for 76-year-old Susan Taylor.

According to officials, Taylor went missing from her 23-acre property on Sidley Road in Thompson early Friday morning without her vehicle, phone or other personal belongings.

According to the release, authorities believe Taylor’s death was the result of a combination of natural and accidental factors.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the release said.

This case is still under investigation.