New details revealed in Bob Saget’s final hours: report

**Related Video Above: A look back at an interview Bob Saget did LIVE on FOX 8 News in The Morning.**

(WJW) — More details are coming out surrounding the final hours of comedian and actor Bob Saget’s life.

When the 65-year-old checked into the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Jan. 7 prior to a standup gig, he was reportedly in good health, according to People Magazine.

“He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby,” one employee at the hotel told the outlet. “When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy.”

But by 4 p.m. Jan. 9, Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room by security and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office soon reported they found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” And a medical examiner said Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, occurring after a fall of some kind.

An autopsy report later showed the comedian had fractures at the base of his skull and around his eyes as well as brain bleeds and an abrasion on his scalp.

Authorities have revealed to People that they now “believe that Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom and fell backward onto the marble floor, striking his head.” They think he most likely woke up and went to the bed where he passed out and eventually died around 4 a.m. At one point, the narrative was that Saget hit his head on the bed headboard.

Saget’s family recently filed a lawsuit to keep some of the autopsy records from being released, which a judge has temporarily allowed.

Following the tragic news of his death, the man who played beloved dad Danny Tanner not only on “Full House,” but also the Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” was remembered by many, including one of his closest friends.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, said on Twitter.

Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters. He was buried in Los Angeles.