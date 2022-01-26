New details revealed for the beautiful 2022 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A grocery chute and an elevator? These are just some of the fun elements that are part of this year’s FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.

Being built in the historic city of Shaker Heights, the new home is valued at $775,000. Andrew Gotlieb with Keystate Homes, spoke with FOX 8’s Kristi Capel about many of the special details people can expect from this year’s property (as seen in the video above).

Mark your calendars for the St. Jude Dream Home Ticket Sell-a-Thon on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.

Tickets are $100 each, with 25,000 tickets available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral