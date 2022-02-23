New details revealed after body found buried in basement of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police said its homicide unit received a tip Tuesday about a body buried in the basement of a home.

Multiple sources first told the FOX 8 I-Team about the disturbing discovery.

Police said a tip came in that a person at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center killed an unknown male and buried the body in the basement of his home on W. 49th St.

A search warrant was executed at the home Tuesday afternoon. Cleveland police said the body was found several feet under the basement floor.

The person of interest — a 28-year-old man — is currently in custody for an unrelated crime.