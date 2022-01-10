New details released on the murder-suicide in Brook Park involving 9-month-old girl

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Police released new details on the murder-suicide that happened in Brook Park on Saturday.

Officers say around 5 p.m., they responded to a domestic disturbance on W. 150th St. where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

9-month-old Alice Porter was found in her car seat and had been shot several times, according to a release from police. They say she was unresponsive and taken to Southwest General Hospital by Life Flight. She died from her injuries.

Next to her, officers say they found 27-year-old Martin Porter with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 27-year-old woman, who made the call to 911 when Martin Porter entered the home carrying a gun, had been shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation.