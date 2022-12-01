PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.

Jonathan Crago, 38, is believed to have killed two females in Lowellville, Ohio, at a home in the 300 block of Watson Street around 6:30 p.m. Lowellville police Chief Rick Alli told FOX 8’s sister station WKBN.

Investigators say Crago traveled to Parma, where he shot and killed himself, according to Alli.

Chief Alli says the Lowellville shooting appeared to be a domestic dispute, WKBN reports.

The shelter-in-place order for the area of Pearl Road and Velma Avenue was lifted Wednesday night, but Parma police didn’t release any details about the alert.

FOX 8 has reached out for more information.