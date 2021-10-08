New details released in Woodmere police shooting

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW)– The Woodmere Police Department released more information after a suspect was injured in a shooting on Thursday.

Dispatch received a call just before 1 p.m. Thursday about a male with a gun outside the Eton shopping center, the department said. The caller said they saw the man walk in the mall and sit on a curb.

A Woodmere officer located the suspect outside and ordered him to show his hands. The man didn’t comply and the officer saw what he believed to be the handle of a gun, according to police. When the suspect refused to comply again, there was a struggle and he ran away from the mall.

Officers located him near an unoccupied house on Brainard Road near Chagrin Boulevard.

“The male was confronted by officers who provided verbal commands to drop the gun. The male suspect refused to comply and raised a weapon in the direction of the police officers. Gun fire ensued and the male was struck,” Woodmere police said in a news release on Friday.

The man was taken to the hospital. Details about his condition were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate.