STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The official cause of a fire that killed a 60-year-old man and two dogs on Saturday is still undetermined.

But fire Chief Jack Draves told FOX 8 News on Tuesday the possibility it was caused by careless smoking or smoking near a medical oxygen tank “could not be eliminated.”

A neighbor reported the fire at the home in the 14900 block of Sherwood Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Responders who arrived minutes later found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

A man later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as 60-year-old Ronald Alan Kovacs and two dogs were found dead inside the home.

The damage to property was estimated at more than $200,000.