New details released after body found in Cleveland sewer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police have released more details on the body found in a Cleveland sewer on Wednesday.

Just before noon, officers say they responded to 16404 Euclid Ave for call about a dead body in the sewer.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection when they discovered a decomposing body, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest. 

A person of interest has not been identified and this matter remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.  Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral