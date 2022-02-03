New details released after body found in Cleveland sewer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police have released more details on the body found in a Cleveland sewer on Wednesday.

Just before noon, officers say they responded to 16404 Euclid Ave for call about a dead body in the sewer.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection when they discovered a decomposing body, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

A person of interest has not been identified and this matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.