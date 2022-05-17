CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police released new details on a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Monday afternoon on Intestate 90 east.

Just before 2 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was attempting to cross all four lanes of the interstate near MLK Drive to pick up a wheel that came off his car. He was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Azera driven by a 62-year-old man, according to Cleveland police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken by EMS to MetroHealth.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.