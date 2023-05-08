[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Police have not yet revealed the identity of a gunman accused of shooting and killing a 46-year-old Ashtabula woman and injuring a 33-year-old man outside an auto parts store on Friday, May 5, in what appears to be a random attack.

According to an update from police Monday, officers responded to a report of a man wearing a gray hoodie firing multiple shots in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts along West Prospect Road just after 3 p.m. that day.

Rihana Gilbert, 46, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman is also accused of chasing down and shooting 33-year-old Timothy Campbell.

Campbell, who was carrying a small child, fled into the back of the store, where he was shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital then later flown to a trauma unit at an undisclosed facility. Though he suffered “serious injuries,” he was reportedly stable, according to the Monday release.

The child was not harmed.

Officers found the suspect at the scene still holding the semi-automatic handgun. He dropped the gun as ordered and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Ashtabula City Jail. His identity was not revealed Monday.

“The two victims appear to have had no connection to one another nor to the suspect. There is no known motive at this time,” the release reads.

Harbor Halcyon, a restaurant along Bridge Street in the city’s harbor, has scheduled a fundraiser for Gilbert’s family on Wednesday, May 17. All money and donations will support Gilbert’s daughters Tala and Kimora.