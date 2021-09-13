New details on Akron deadly fire that claimed lives of 3 children, 2 adults

** Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story as it was breaking **

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — New details have emerged on the deadly Akron fire that happened this morning claiming the lives of three children and two adults.

The Akron Fire Department received a call of a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m. with reports of people trapped in the home and calling for help. When crews arrived they found the two-story, single family house engulfed in heavy flames coming from three sides and a neighbor helping get the trapped residents out.

Electrical wires were also catching fire and Ohio Edison was called to the scene, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Identification for the victims who died in the home is pending family notification.

An Akron Public Schools spokesperson said the 3 children — ages 5, 11, and 16 — who died, attended schools in the district.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack released the following statement:

“Early this morning we were informed of a fire that has taken the lives of three children. Three Akron Public Schools students. We cannot express our shared grief, in words. Our best efforts now are focused on connecting with our students and staff who will be affected by this. Grief counselors have been mobilized now and are where they need to be to help our district through this tragedy.”

The fire department says four others – three adults and one child – were injured by smoke inhalation and burns and taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with Akron Fire’s Investigative Bureau and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

American Red Cross and the Victim Assistance Program were called to provide support for the surviving family members.

Akron Fire Chief, Clarence Tucker said: “This is a tragedy for our community, our fire department, and

especially this family. We saw the strength and courage of our firefighters as they worked hard to

find and rescue victims, and their compassion in assisting the family and neighbors. We appreciate

the strength of the community as we have seen such support for this family.”



Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says his family, the Akron Fire Department, and the entire Akron community, are profoundly saddened by this devastating incident:

“My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family members of those who lost their lives, as we continue to pray for strength and healing for the survivors being treated. We will see to it that the survivors and the victims’ family are supported in this time of great sorrow and need. I want to thank the Akron Fire Department for their bravery in responding to this fire and for their attempts to rescue those trapped inside.”