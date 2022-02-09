New details after man finds woman’s body on ice at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police have questions for the man who called dispatch to report finding a woman’s body on the ice at Edgewater Beach on Lake Erie.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to 6600 Memorial Shoreway at Edgewater Pier Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, the man who reported finding the body was on the ice next to the deceased woman when EMS arrived on the scene.

He told police he was wandering around on the ice when he found the woman laying on the ice face down.

The body was about half a mile from the pier.

According to the police report, officers told the caller to come back to land. He was placed in the back of a Cleveland Metropark police car.

Cleveland police called in the homicide unit.

Investigators and rescue teams were on the ice for more than 3 hours working to recover evidence and to bring the woman’s body back to land to be examined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The woman has not been identified. Her cause of death has also not been determined.

The police report states that she is petite, about 120 lbs. and 5’4”.

It lists her age as 24.

The man who reported the body is not being identified. He has not been charged, and police have not said he is a suspect.

He is listed in the police report as having a Cleveland residence.