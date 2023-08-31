*Attached video: Stefanski speaks after announcing 53-man roster

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans will have a new, fun way to enjoy the game with Dawg Tags at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns, along with Digital Seat Media, are placing a QR code system, known as Dawg Tags, on each seat across the stadium.

The Dawg Tags unlock access to the customized fan portal containing in-game experiences instantly.

“We understand that gameday isn’t just about watching the game; it’s about coming together as a community and celebrating our shared passion,” Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi said. “Dawg Tags will make this experience even more interactive and unforgettable, bringing fans closer to the action and each other. As one of the first NFL teams to offer such a comprehensive and interactive gameday experience, Dawg Tags will help transform every seat into a hub of excitement, connection, and entertainment.”

Each game will have different Dawg Tag experiences including a 50/50 raffle, contests, games, social media filters, giveaways, special offers and real-time stats.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Browns and bring our technology to one of the NFL’s most passionate fan bases,” Digital Seat CEO Cameron Fowler said. “Our mobile-first platform is designed to revolutionize fan engagement, and we’re excited to work with the Browns and contribute to a truly memorable fan experience at every game.”