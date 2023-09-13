[Which celebrities are from Ohio? Watch in the player above.]

(WJW) — A new line of celebrities is ready to strut their stuff on the small screen.

The cast of season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America. The TV show pairs celebrities with professional dancers to develop dance routines and vie for the Mirrorball Trophy.

This season is hosted by past winner Alfonso Ribeiro and former judge and dancing partner Julianne Hough. Returning judges include Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC and Disney+.

Here’s the full cast:

Barry Williams

Age: 68

Claim to fame: Played Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch”

Partner: Peta Murgatroyd

Matt Walsh

Age: 58

Claim to fame: Played Mike McLintock in “Veep”

Partner: Koko Iwasaki

Alyson Hannigan

Age: 49

Claim to fame: Played Lily Aldrin in “How I Met Your Mother”

Partner: Sasha Farber

Mauricio Umansky

Age: 53

Claim to fame: Real estate broker married to “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards

Partner: Emma Slater

Harry Jowsey

Age: 26

Claim to fame: Appeared on reality dating shows “Too Hot to Handle,” “Heartbreak Island”

Partner: Rylee Arnold

Tyson Beckford

Age: 52

Claim to fame: Ralph Lauren Polo model

Partner: Jenna Johnson

Lele Pons

Age: 27

Claim to fame: Venezuelan-American social media star, actress and singer

Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Adrian Peterson

Age: 38

Claim to fame: NFL running back

Partner: Britt Stewart

Xochitl Gomez

Age: 17

Claim to fame: Played America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Mira Sorvino

Age: 55

Claim to fame: Played Romy in “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion”

Partner: Gleb Savchenko

Jason Mraz

Age: 46

Claim to fame: Grammy-winning singer, songwriter of “I’m Yours”

Partner: Daniella Karagach

Jamie Lynn Spears

Age: 32

Claim to fame: Played Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 101,” sister of Britney Spears

Partner: Alan Bersten

Charity Lawson

Age: 27

Claim to fame: Appeared in “The Bachelorette”

Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix

Age: 38

Claim to fame: Appeared on “Vanderpump Rules”

Partner: Pasha Pashkov