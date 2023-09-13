[Which celebrities are from Ohio? Watch in the player above.]
(WJW) — A new line of celebrities is ready to strut their stuff on the small screen.
The cast of season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Wednesday on Good Morning America. The TV show pairs celebrities with professional dancers to develop dance routines and vie for the Mirrorball Trophy.
This season is hosted by past winner Alfonso Ribeiro and former judge and dancing partner Julianne Hough. Returning judges include Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC and Disney+.
Here’s the full cast:
Barry Williams
- Age: 68
- Claim to fame: Played Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch”
- Partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Matt Walsh
- Age: 58
- Claim to fame: Played Mike McLintock in “Veep”
- Partner: Koko Iwasaki
Alyson Hannigan
- Age: 49
- Claim to fame: Played Lily Aldrin in “How I Met Your Mother”
- Partner: Sasha Farber
Mauricio Umansky
- Age: 53
- Claim to fame: Real estate broker married to “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards
- Partner: Emma Slater
Harry Jowsey
- Age: 26
- Claim to fame: Appeared on reality dating shows “Too Hot to Handle,” “Heartbreak Island”
- Partner: Rylee Arnold
Tyson Beckford
- Age: 52
- Claim to fame: Ralph Lauren Polo model
- Partner: Jenna Johnson
Lele Pons
- Age: 27
- Claim to fame: Venezuelan-American social media star, actress and singer
- Partner: Brandon Armstrong
Adrian Peterson
- Age: 38
- Claim to fame: NFL running back
- Partner: Britt Stewart
Xochitl Gomez
- Age: 17
- Claim to fame: Played America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Mira Sorvino
- Age: 55
- Claim to fame: Played Romy in “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion”
- Partner: Gleb Savchenko
Jason Mraz
- Age: 46
- Claim to fame: Grammy-winning singer, songwriter of “I’m Yours”
- Partner: Daniella Karagach
Jamie Lynn Spears
- Age: 32
- Claim to fame: Played Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 101,” sister of Britney Spears
- Partner: Alan Bersten
Charity Lawson
- Age: 27
- Claim to fame: Appeared in “The Bachelorette”
- Partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Ariana Madix
- Age: 38
- Claim to fame: Appeared on “Vanderpump Rules”
- Partner: Pasha Pashkov