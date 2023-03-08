[Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story that details some of the charges alleged against current and former East Cleveland Police officers.]

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- Details of criminal charges against some East Cleveland Police officers are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor is speaking now on the indictment of 11 current and former officers for violating civil rights and public corruption.

Specific details have not yet been released, but the department has a history of finding itself on the wrong side of the law.

Just last year, the FOX 8 I-Team found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.

That case came just one week after the police chief there was indicted in an unrelated case.

In another unrelated case, officers allegedly sold fake police reports for cash.