New coronavirus symptoms emerge, prompting warning from Ohio’s top doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - "If you don't feel well in any way, stay home."

That's the advice from Ohio's Department of Health director Amy Acton as new symptoms are emerging as we learn more about COVID-19.

The outbreak first started in December, so the data is developing constantly.

All along, we have been told to look for cough, fever, fatigue and difficulty breathing.

Now, Dr. Acton says those symptoms have grown since we have learned more about the virus.

"Headache, fever, body aches, but we're seeing new symptoms emerge, both here in the United States and really great data that's been coming out of Cuyahoga County. Talking about GI upset, just feeling more fatigued than usual and sometimes not showing that fever, but you know when you're not feeling well," Dr. Acton said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

New research filed by doctors in China, shows just over half of the patients they looked at reported digestive issues that included diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and lack of appetite.

However, this is a small sample and very new data.

That's why Dr. Acton is encouraging anyone who doesn't feel well to call their doctor.