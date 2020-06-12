New coronavirus infections continue in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update its coronavirus response in the county Friday morning in a weekly briefing.

CCBH reports 3,694 total cases.

That’s 266 new cases from this time last week.

However, it is a decrease in the total number of new infections compared to the previous week.

CCBH reports 240 total deaths.

That’s 25 more than this time last week.

The City of Cleveland reports its numbers separately with 1,789 total cases and 71 deaths.

