MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Similar to the bakeries choosing to zone in on cupcakes or donuts, Crumbl Cookies has built a business around pushing the boundaries of one humble baked good.

Now a new location of the Utah-based cookie company that’s expanded to 47 states is coming to Medina.

The new spot, at 126 North Court Street, is opening Friday and joins at least 12 other Northeast Ohio locations. Cookie fans can only purchase in store for the first five days, with pick-up, catering and delivery options starting after that.

For the uninitiated, each Crumbl Cookies rotates out between 200-plus selections, offering only six flavors per week — such as buttermilk pancake, key lime pie and cookies and cream.

Photo courtesy Crumbl Cookies

The store is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and then closes at midnight on weekends.