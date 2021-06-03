New Columbus police chief will be first Black woman to lead the force

by: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deputy Detroit police chief was named to be the next Columbus police chief.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther named Elaine Bryant, as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police — making her the first Black woman to lead the force.

Bryant has been with the Detroit police department since 2000 and has held several positions in the agency, including commander over the agency’s major crimes unit.

The announcement followed months of turmoil within the department amid a series of high-profile fatal police shootings of Black men and children.

Bryant is also the first outside candidate to become chief in department history. 

