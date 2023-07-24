[In the player above, watch local donors “Stuff the Bus” at the FOX 8 studios in 2022.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the first time in nearly a decade, there are enough Cleveland Metropolitan School District buses to take all pre-K through eighth-grade students to school.

The district recently purchased a new fleet of larger yellow school buses for the 2023-24 school year, meaning eligible seventh- and eighth-graders can now ride the bus. Before, they walked, or used public or private transportation, according to Eric Taylor, the district’s transportation director.

The new, 80-bus fleet was purchased with $7 million in pandemic relief funds, according to a Monday news release. Each bus can hold up to 60 passengers.

“After 21 years, we retired the current fleet of 80 buses,” Taylor is quoted in the release. “The new buses will now have cameras as well as Wi-Fi and the student tracker like the old fleet.”

State law was revised in 2021 to require school districts to bus students to non-public schools that are within 30 minutes of a public school.

“But we weren’t transporting our own students,” Taylor is quoted in the release. “I saw this as an opportunity to get our students back on yellow buses.”

To be eligible for district transportation, K-8 students must live between 1 mile and 3 miles from their home school, except for citywide draw schools. Seventh- and eighth-graders living outside the 3-mile radius can still get an RTA pass from their school on request.

The district is expected to release more details on the busing schedules and back-to-school information in mid-August, according to the release.