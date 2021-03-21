New Cleveland mural celebrates people with disabilities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new mural project that celebrates people with disabilities kicked off Sunday afternoon. Community members gathered at West 161st Street and Puritas Avenue where the new outdoor art installation called “More Alike than Different” will reside.

Sunday’s event included the priming and prepping of the space. The artwork was designed by Garrett Weider. Those who contributed to the project will also have an opportunity to help in the painting process.

(FOX 8 photo)

“We see many wonderful murals throughout the city representing all types of races, creeds and nationalities and this is our way of displaying support for an underserved and underrecognized community that needs just as much support as any other,” said Cleveland Councilman Brian Kazy in a statement.

The mural is expected to be finished this fall, with organizers designated Oct. 12, which is also Cleveland Down Syndrome Day, for the mural’s official closing ceremonies.

Kazy’s office said the mural is the largest of its kind in the state and one of the biggest in America.

Sunday is also World Down Syndrome Day.