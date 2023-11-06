CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have appointed former 10-year Major League player and two-time AL All-Star, Stephen Vogt, as their new Major League Manager.

Vogt, 39, assumes the role after serving as the Bullpen and Quality Control Coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

He replaces Terry Francona, better known as ‘Tito’ to Clevelanders. Francona’s 2022-23 season was his last in the roll after 11 seasons and is expected to take on a new role with the team.

Stephen Vogt becomes the 45th manager in Cleveland history.



He spent 10 years in the majors & was a 2-time All-Star. Vogt hit a home run in his lastat-bat in the 2022 with Oakland.#Guardians will introduce Vogt at a press conference on Friday at Progressive Field.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 6, 2023

The Guardians announced the move Monday.

Vogt is from California and played with six different teams from 2012 to 2022.

He received American League All-Star catcher accolades in 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 02: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks waits to bat in the dugout during the second inning of the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on May 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 02: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks cannot make a play on a popped up bunt attempt by Steven Duggar #6 of the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Chase Field on July 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 04: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Oakland Athletics crosses home plate after hitting a homerun in bottom of the sixth inning against Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum on July 04, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Stephen Vogt #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the 3rd inning at Truist Park on September 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Oakland Athletics hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the seventh inning of the game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Bullpen coach and quality control coach Stephen Vogt #13 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)



Additionally, he was part of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves. Vogt was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2007 MLB Draft.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephen and his family to Northeast Ohio and to name him the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians,” said Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations.

“Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player, and we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks. Stephen has thought critically about the type of leader and manager he wants to be. His deep care for others, his ability to build meaningful relationships with those around him, and his open-mindedness and curiosity make him an ideal fit to lead our club moving forward. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Stephen.”

Vogt resides in Olympia, Washington, with his wife Alyssa and their three children. Both Stephen and Alyssa are actively involved in the community and have a strong commitment to supporting autistic and special-needs children, according to a press release from the Guardians.

The Guardians will officially introduce Stephen Vogt as their new manager at a press conference to be held on Friday, November 10, at Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club.