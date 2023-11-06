CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have appointed former 10-year Major League player and two-time AL All-Star, Stephen Vogt, as their new Major League Manager.
Vogt, 39, assumes the role after serving as the Bullpen and Quality Control Coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2023.
He replaces Terry Francona, better known as ‘Tito’ to Clevelanders. Francona’s 2022-23 season was his last in the roll after 11 seasons and is expected to take on a new role with the team.
The Guardians announced the move Monday.
Vogt is from California and played with six different teams from 2012 to 2022.
He received American League All-Star catcher accolades in 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
Additionally, he was part of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves. Vogt was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2007 MLB Draft.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephen and his family to Northeast Ohio and to name him the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians,” said Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations.
“Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player, and we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks. Stephen has thought critically about the type of leader and manager he wants to be. His deep care for others, his ability to build meaningful relationships with those around him, and his open-mindedness and curiosity make him an ideal fit to lead our club moving forward. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Stephen.”
Vogt resides in Olympia, Washington, with his wife Alyssa and their three children. Both Stephen and Alyssa are actively involved in the community and have a strong commitment to supporting autistic and special-needs children, according to a press release from the Guardians.
The Guardians will officially introduce Stephen Vogt as their new manager at a press conference to be held on Friday, November 10, at Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club.