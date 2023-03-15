CLEVELAND (WJW) – Could the Cleveland Browns be getting a brand new home? The possibility is the subject of heated debate.

As a result, the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of funding a new stadium and who would pay for it.

“If it is a dome stadium, it will be over a billion dollars. If it is a palace like the one they have in Los Angeles, it will be two billion,” said guest speaker Dr. Brad Humphreys.

Humphreys is West Virginia University professor and renowned stadium finance expert.

A recent report suggests that the Haslams would rather build a new stadium than renovate the current one.

The caucus believes that Northeast Ohio taxpayers will be asked to help pay for it. However, the caucus compared this potential situation to the fight back in 2017 surrounding renovations at Quicken Loans Arena.

“We did a poll back then and we found out that 72% residents of the city of Cleveland opposed that… If the Browns try to do something now, I’m sure that number will be similar,” said Steve

Holecko, CCPC director.

The report goes on to say that the owners of the Browns have been looking into a roof for years and believe it could generate revenue for the city of Cleveland.

Both the Browns and the city have denied the report.

FOX 8 reached out to both for comment, but our emails were not returned.