GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A woman has been arrested and charged again after her vehicle rammed into a man’s bedroom, killing him, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hallie Maczko, a 32-year-old from Green, was initially charged last weekend for driving while intoxicated. Now the sheriff’s office says they’re charging her with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. last Sunday, when Maczko is suspected of losing control of her vehicle and driving into the home of Robert D. Shull Jr., 69, who was asleep. Authorities arrived at his home on the 2500 block of Barth Road and discovered he’d been pinned underneath the vehicle and he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Maczko is now at Summit County Jail awaiting her court date. The aggravated vehicular homicide charge is a second-degree felony in this case, and if charged she could face prison time and a fine.