WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW) – A new place for campers in Ohio to explore opens on Friday.

The Shawnee State Park Ohio River Campground features 80 new full-service hookup sites.

State officials say the new campground is now accepting reservations and they expect space to book up fast.

“We are excited to welcome people to this brand new, state-of-the-art campground just in time for the long, holiday weekend,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This project puts tons of fun within walking distance of each campsite. There’s something for everyone and I can’t wait to see people enjoy it.”

Officials say the campground features a dog park, playground, Storybook trail, River Walk Trail, fitness area, and a pump track for bikes.

The site also features a splash pad and paddling pond.

Reservations can be made up to six months in advance here or by calling (866) 644-6727.