New budget airline, Breeze Airways, to offer flights out of Akron-Canton Airport

GREEN (WJW/AP)- Looking to book a trip for the summer? Startup airline, Breeze Airways, is coming to Northeast Ohio to offer three destinations from the Akron-Canton Airport.

Beginning June 26, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, SC, New Orleans, LA and Tampa out of CAK.

“Breeze Airway’s entry into the Akron-Canton Airport is a fantastic outcome of community support. This exciting partnership is the culmination of long-time passenger traffic, history of air service, public and private sponsorship and the airport’s dedication to airline success,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. “Breeze’s core values align perfectly with ours; anticipate this partnership to reflect innovative, customer-focused service with friendly, convenient service from the start to finish of any trip.”

The Akron-Canton Airport is one of 16 airports on Breeze’s network that will enjoy nonstop service, at low-cost fares.

Breeze Airways will begin flying at other locations across the country next week. The airline will start mostly with short hops around the Southeast, but it plans to serve 16 cities by late July, including more places in the East and Midwest.

Breeze is the creation of David Neeleman, who started JetBlue Airways and several other airlines.

“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways Founder. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”

According to a press release from the Akron-Canton Airport, the addition of Breeze to CAK brings the total number of non-stop destinations out of the airport to 11. Nine of the routes are year-round: Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington D.C., Washington Dulles. Two routes, Ft. Myers and Myrtle Beach, are seasonal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.