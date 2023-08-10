HUALONGDONG, East China (WJW) – Scientists have unearthed a partial skull they believe represents a new branch of human evolution.

According to the findings published in ‘The Journal of Human Evolution,’ the fossilized hominid remains were found in 2019 in Hualongdong in China.

The remains include a partial skull, jawbone and leg bones and are believed to be about 300,000 years old.

The remains are simply called HLD 6 for now.

Here’s what is different: HLD 6 doesn’t have a chin, similar to the Denisovan species, a group believed to have split from Neanderthals 400,000 years ago.

However, the fossil’s jawbone mirrors modern humans.

Researchers suggest the remains are a possible hybrid between the two.

The theory will need to be confirmed with more research.