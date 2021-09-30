New bodycam video: Gabby Petito tells Utah officer about fight with Brian Laundrie

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

MOAB, Utah (WJW) – New police bodycam footage shows Gabby Petito telling a Moab police officer about a fight between her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, and herself.

In the video acquired by FOX News, Petito tells the officer that it started when she went to apologize to Laundrie for getting stressed out and throwing their bags in the back of the car.

“He got really frustrated with me, and he locked me out of the car and told me to go take a breather, but I didn’t want to take a breather,” Petito said. “I wanted to get going. We’re out of water.”

The officer then points out marks on Petito’s face and arm. He said two witnesses claimed they saw Laundrie hit her in the face, and Petito responded, “Well to be honest, I definitely hit him first.”

She told the officer that she slapped him in the face a couple times and Laundrie grabbed her arm to stop her. When asked again if Laundrie hit her, Petito said, “I guess, yeah, but I hit him first.”

The officer asked Petito where Laundrie hit her and she backtracked, saying that he grabbed her face.

“He grabbed it with his nail. I definitely have a cut right here. I can feel it. If I touch it it burns,” she says in the video.

Also in the video, Laundrie tells officers, “I pushed her away. She gets really worked up, and when she does she swings and she had her cell phone in her hand, so I was just trying to push her away.”

Moab officers were called to investigate a reported “domestic problem” between the two in August. It was about a month before Petito was reported missing.

Laundrie and Petito were on a road trip in their van this summer, posting updates to social media. He returned home without Petito on Sept. 1 and her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito’s remains were found more than a week later in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of the 22-year-old.