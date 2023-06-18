(WJW) – Legislators in the House of Representatives are moving a bill forward that would bring back the Child Tax Credit.

Earlier this month, U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Suzan DelBene, and Ritchie Torres reintroduced the American Family Act, which would make permanent the expanded and improved monthly Child Tax Credit.

Here’s what it would include:

Provides the full CTC to the “left behind” children by making the credit fully refundable.

Removes rule limiting the refundable portion to $1,400 and by removing the earnings requirement, which previously excluded one-third of children from the full credit.

Continues the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) of $300 per month ($3,600 per year up from $2,000 per year) for children under 6 years of age.

Expands the maximum CTC to $250 per month ($3,000 per year up from $2,000 per year) for kids ages 6 to 17. The current CTC only allows a credit for children under the age of 17.

Provides for monthly delivery of the credit so families have access to the credit as bills arrive.

The American Family Act is cosponsored by 204 Members of Congress

According to the bill’s sponsors, nearly $93 billion in Child Tax Credit payments went out to families between July and December of 2021.