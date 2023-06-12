BEACHWOOD (WJW) — It was a tense Beachwood City Council meeting Monday night, as council members voted 4-3 to move forward with a projected $3.4 million playground.

“I was completely on board for a significant upgrade to the playground. I just don’t think anyone was expecting something in the range of three and a half million dollars,” said councilman Mike Burkons.

Burkon voiced his concerns about the price of the playground before voting against the project.

“Prices for everything have increased substantially. If you go to the grocery store, the prices are higher than they are pre-COVID. The same thing has happened for playground equipment,” said Mayor Justin Berns.

Berns defended the new concept, which will be built adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center.

Rendering courtesy the city of Beachwood

The current playground is 20 years old and Berns added the city can’t repair some equipment because the manufacturer doesn’t make the parts anymore.

Burkons contends that the money used for the playground could be used elsewhere.

“There are a lot of things that residents have asked for that we haven’t provided. From basketball courts, ballparks, to sidewalks on a private road,” said Burkons.

According to Berns, the city was awarded a $700,000 grant from Cuyahoga County, as well as a $10,000 private donation that will be applied to the total cost.

Mayor Berns said demolition of the existing playground is slated to begin in the fall and new playground installation is to start in the spring. The city hopes to have it open by next summer.