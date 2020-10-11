New Baldwin Wallace poll shows Trump with 2-point lead in Ohio

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading in both Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the results of the fourth 2020 Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll. The race is closer in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Poll results showed Biden up five points in Pennsylvania; and in Ohio, Biden trails President Donald Trump by two points. BW says all results fall within the margin of error with the exception of Michigan. They also showed that Biden holds a 7-point lead in Michigan and a 6-point lead in Wisconsin.

The poll, conducted by BW’s Community Research Institute surveyed registered voters in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on various issues including Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the economy, the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and attitudes toward the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and abortion.

According to the survey, Ohio voters say Trump and the current U.S. Senate should decide who should fill the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. Voters in the other three states say the decision should be left to the winner of the presidential election.

A majority of voters in all four states believe abortion should be “mostly” or “always” legal. Only 12% to 14% of voters believe abortion should always be illegal.

More than half of survey respondents in all states somewhat or strongly support the ACA.

The results also suggest Trump’s performance in the first presidential debate didn’t help him, with a plurality of voters saying that Biden won. Few voters are undecided at this point.

According to the survey, more than half of the voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president. Forty-five percent of Ohioans who disapprove.

The poll suggests that Trump collects higher marks for his handling of the economy and lower ratings for his handling of the coronavirus. Voters in all four states say Biden would do a better job handling the coronavirus and uniting the country, although Ohioans are more closely divided. Ohio voters also narrowly say Trump is the candidate who would better address the protests around the country, while voters in the other three states choose Biden.

In regard to the presidential election, about 80% of Democrats and Republicans in the four states are equally enthusiastic to vote in the presidential election compared to 60% of Independents.

Most poll respondents also said they were in favor a federal holiday for voting, same-day voter registration and making voter drop boxes more widely available. At the same time, there is widespread support for voter ID laws and automatic removal of people from voter rolls.

BW also reports that the supermajority of voters believe Biden will concede if Trump wins, just one in four voters believes Trump will concede if Biden is declared the winner.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: