AVON LAKE, Ohio — Last week, Redwood Elementary School students voted on what to name the two new birds in their eagle’s nest.

The names that reigned supreme are as patriotic as ever: Courage and Spirit.

Parents Stars and Stripes had welcomed three eggs to the nest back in March, keeping them warm and protected among the twigs.

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years. The pair has reportedly had more than a dozen successful fledges since 2015, according to the school.

The school has held a naming contest for the baby birds annually, with 60 names suggested this year.

The Top 6 names were:

Raptor and Talon

Courage and Spirit (winners)

Spangled and Banner

Soar and Flight

Flapper and Wing

Yankee and Doodle

Take a look at the live eagle camera right here.