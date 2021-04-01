New Akron scholarship offers free tuition for duration of undergraduate degree

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron is offering a scholarship that would make college free for Pell Grant-eligible students.

According to a press release, the Zips Affordability Scholarship will cover the entire cost of tuition and the general fee after application of federal and state grants.

To be eligible for the Zips Affordability Scholarship:

You must be eligible to receive a Federal Pell Grant.

You must live in the University’s primary six-county service area (Cuyahoga, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties).

You must be a new, first-time freshman starting at UA in fall 2021 or later.

The remain eligible for the scholarship, students must complete the FAFSA annually, remain Pell eligible, maintain good academic standing with a GPA of 2.0.

Students must remain enrolled full-time each semester. Students can receive the Zips Affordability Scholarship for all eight consecutive semesters or until the completion of a bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first.

To be considered for the Zips Affordability Scholarship, students must apply for admission to UA and file the FAFSA.