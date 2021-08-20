New Akron police chief sworn-in as department continues to fight violent crime

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron has a new police chief.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan swore in Stephen Mylett Thursday.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett

Mylett is from Long Island, New York, and was selected after a nationwide search.

Akron has a slew of unsolved homicides and continues to be plagued by violent crime.

Now Chief Mylett will have the task of trying to bring closure for families in the community in many unsolved cases, as well as developing inroads with the Akron community, overseeing 447 police officers.

“It takes a strong, ethical leader to not only inspire a department but also help unite a community when facing adversity. I believe that Chief Mylett is that leader for our Akron Police Department and I am confident that he will work with the community to develop a pathway toward greater security and trust,” said Mayor Horrigan.

“Reducing violent crime and enhancing community trust will be top priorities. I look forward to engaging with the men and women of this department and with the community at large to develop a shared vision for a safer Akron,” said Chief Mylett.