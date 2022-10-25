LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The drug epidemic continues to wreak havoc on Northeast Ohio.

The Lorain County Public Health is reporting a spike in drug overdoses and overdose deaths over the weekend, with ‘unusually high rates” occurring Sunday.

So far this year, 82 people have died from drug overdoses in the county, with 71 of those from opioids. Officials warn residents that the synthetic opioid Fentanyl is not only being found in heroin and meth but also cocaine.

Just over the weekend, Cleveland police reported 10 possible overdoses (two fatal) from Friday to Monday morning. However, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, this amount of activity is not considered a spike, with at least 29 people dying from opioids just last month.

At this time, the county is predicting 629 overall drug deaths for 2022, which is down from the previous year.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office graphic

Back in April, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned that “Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate.”

Those who use drugs, or are around those who do, are encouraged to always have Narcan/naloxone on hand. Ohioans can get the life-saving drug for free.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, have naloxone with you, and never use alone,” said LCPH’s Mark Adams in a statement.

Those dealing with drug addiction can always call the National Drug Hotline at 1-844-289-0879. More information on the dangers of highly addictive fentanyl can be found at dea.org.