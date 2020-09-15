Never too young for love: Korean War vet, recent widow fall in love, marry at their retirement home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Millie Hathorn and Sam Gallo are in love and what makes this unique is where they met and how this story ends.

Hathorn and Gallo live at the St. James Place retirement community and as Millie puts it, being together was just meant to be.

Their story begins after the death of Millie’s husband as Sam offered a shoulder to lean on.

“It didn’t bother me when he hugged me, and I didn’t realize that until some time had passed,” Millie said. “I thought he was such a gentleman.”

From that point on, their relationship took off.

Sam is dealing with hearing loss after serving in the Korean War and must use the Ava app in order to have a conversation with anyone.

Well, Millie became that anyone and now the two of them communicate easily.

After dinners together and walks around the retirement community, Millie finally asked Sam, what do you want from me?

Sam’s reply in March led to a special day, as the Korean War vet said, “I want you for my wife.”

This led to marriage planning during the time of the coronavirus.

The day finally happened recently and with St. James Place minister, Fr. Jerry Phillips, the lovebirds made it official.

“We’re so thankful to be at St. James Place,” Millie said. “The campus is gorgeous, the food is so good, and there’s so many activities… you just can express yourself.”

These two have shown that you are never too young for love.

“We both know that together, tomorrow will be an unrepeated opportunity to share the love that God mysteriously gave us as a gift,” Sam said in the letter. “We accept our golden days are numbered, and we are determined to treasure each one as they are given to us. One by one.”

