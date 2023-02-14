CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick is taking some time off as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer, but today, she wanted to share a message.

She posted a photo on her Instagram page, saying it’s now her favorite photo she’s ever posted.

Courtesy of Natalie Herbick

“I get awkward talking about myself in this way, but I’ve never felt braver or more proud of myself than in that moment,” Natalie wrote. “Let me also add that I know people have faced tougher battles than mine and my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you.”

She went on to thank everyone for their support through this journey.

“Your heartfelt messages, cards, flowers and gifts helped me get through the first major hurdle of my journey. I’m honestly speechless by the outpouring of support I’ve received,” she wrote.

Everyone in the FOX 8 family would like to send our continued prayers to Natalie and we look forward to seeing her soon.